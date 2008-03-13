TiVo Bites Back At Apple TV With YouTube Deal

Put the keyboard away: Soon you’ll be able to watch YouTube videos on your TiVo via a new deal with Google (GOOG), announced today.



It’s not exactly a novel feature: Apple TV owners have been able to watch YouTube clips on their TVs for almost a year. And not just any TiVo will work — it has to be a new “Series3” box. TiVo’s Web site only lists one of those: $600 and out of stock. (Update: Apparently there’s a cheaper TiVo that will be able to play this, too — the $300 TiVo HD.)

But as TiVo (TIVO) competes against Apple (AAPL), Netflix (NFLX), Microsoft (MSFT), and a fistful of other companies selling boxes that bring Internet video to your TV, every little feature counts. If YouTube access — and access to Amazon’s (AMZN) Unbox store, announced last year — convinces someone to buy a TiVo instead of an Apple TV, this deal is a no-brainer.

