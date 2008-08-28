TiVo Announces A Meaningless Feature Ahead Of Earnings

One thing TiVo (TIVO) likes to do: pre-announce incremental business deals ahead of earnings. But this one is weak even by their standards: TiVo users will now be able to automatically record shows suggested by the sage staff of Entertainment Weekly.

It’s part of CEO Tom Rogers’ plan to do a deal with anyone — anyone — who can help make TiVo look like more than just a regular DVR. But the ideas aren’t coming as fast as they did earlier this year. Last quarter, TiVo added YouTube video and a buy button from Amazon–two potentially meaningful features, if you squint hard and give them the benefit of the doubt. We’ll see if either had any impact on TiVo when they report earnings after the bell today.

What would be even more meaningful: more deals with cable operators to ensure that when they move away from the set-top box and toward hosted DVR services, that they offer a software version of TiVo as an option. TiVo’s having a hard enough time keeping its place in the living room. If it can’t stake a claim in the next version of TV-on-demand, it’s game over.

