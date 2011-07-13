7 Ways To Save The Money You're Wasting On TiVo

Photo: Blogography

TiVo charges $20 per month or $500 for lifetime service.Given the capabilities of the average home computer, this is wasted money.



There are free and cheap software/hardware combinations that can easily turn your computer into a fearsome DVR that will have you saying, “TiVo who?”

