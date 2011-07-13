7 Ways To Save The Money You're Wasting On TiVo

Photo: Blogography
TiVo charges $20 per month or $500 for lifetime service.Given the capabilities of the average home computer, this is wasted money.
There are free and cheap software/hardware combinations that can easily turn your computer into a fearsome DVR that will have you saying, “TiVo who?”
Beyond TV lets you record, rewind, and pause live TV, but where it shines is in its ability to convert shows for watching them on your iPhone, iPod, or iPad. And there are a slew of compression and DVD burning options.
For Windows users.
Those wanting an open-source solution should turn to MythTV, a high featured DVR that's in perpetual development and has a strong online community.
For Linux users.
Price: free
Record awesome HD programming in the H.264 codec so that the finished recording is ready to go on your iDevice without any conversion. And consider the fact that this comes with a remote control -- your computer could ultimately become your TV and your TiVo.
For Mac users.
Price: $170
Windows users have an open-source choice as well. GB-PVR is free and just as functional as you might hope.
For Windows users.
Price: free
Freevo delivers on all the essential DVR features and that price tag is tough to beat.
For Linux and OSX users. Limited Windows functionality.
Price: free
SageTV is a super-flexible platform that supports cable and satellite TV. It also organizes music and photos if you want. Parents will like knowing that it offers extensive parental controls.
For Windows, Mac, and Linux users.
Price: varies
Then use something like this DVD recorder with a 120 GB hard drive. It's the VCR of our times.
Price: $265
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.