TiVo Adds Jaman's Indie, Foreign Movie Rentals, Downloads

TiVo subscribers with newer set-top boxes will soon be able to access more indie and foreign film downloads and rentals, including HD content, via Jaman’s online movie service. Rentals/purchases start at $1.99; the service also has “a number of” free shorts and feature films. A nice complement to TiVo’s existing deal to play downloads/rentals from Amazon’s Unbox service, but hardly a game-changer as TiVo competes against Apple’s new rental service and updated Apple TV set-top box. Release
See Also: How Will Apple’s Movie Rentals Stack Up Against The Competition?
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.