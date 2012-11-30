A Detroit Lions Receiver Got Sent Home For Intentionally Sabotaging Plays Against The Packers

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Detroit Lions wide receiver Titus Young was sent home and deactivated for last week’s game against the Texans, and now we know why.According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Young was sent home for “repeated acts of insubordination” which included intentionally sabotaging plays in their Week 10 loss to the Packers.



From Birkett:

“In a loss to the Green Bay Packers two weeks ago, he purposely lined up in the wrong spot on the field multiple times and mouthed off to receivers coach Shawn Jefferson on the sideline before being removed for the game’s final series.”

Young has since been invited back to practice, but coach Jim Schwartz wouldn’t commit to putting him in uniform this Sunday.

Young has 33 catches and 4 TDs this season, and was second on the Lions’ depth chart before this whole thing blew up.

Detroit is all but out of the playoff race right now. They’re 4-7 with games against Indianapolis, Green Bay, Atlanta, and Chicago coming up, and they probably have to go undefeated to have a realistic chance to sneak into the wild card picture.

