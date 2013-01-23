The NFL Player Who Sabotaged His Own Team Defends Himself With An Incredible Oxymoron

Detroit Lions wide receiver Titus Young was banished from the team this year for intentionally running the wrong play during a game against the Packers because he wasn’t getting the ball.



He’s still on the team, and he’s so talented that the Lions may just try to stick it out after a horrible 2012 season.

Today he explained what happened on Twitter with a mind-twisting oxymoron:

Photo: @TitusDYoungSr

He’s not selfish, but he’s going to quit if he doesn’t get the ball.

He also did some damage control about the whole sabotage thing. In his mind, he didn’t “sabotage” his team by running the wrong play, he was just trying to get the ball:

Photo: @TitusDYoungSr

