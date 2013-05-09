Ex-Detroit Lions Player Who Reportedly Sabotaged His Own Team Gets Arrested Twice In 15 Hours

Titus Young’s nightmare year continued earlier this week when he was arrested twice in a 15-hour span in California.



According to NFL.com, police say Young was arrested under suspicion of DUI around midnight in Moreno Valley Sunday after he allegedly made an illegal left turn in front of a cop car.

He was released the next day.

But 15 hours later he was arrested on a burglary charge after he allegedly jumped a fence at a local tow yard and tried to steal his own car, which had been towed.

Here are the mugshots:

Young was released by the Detroit Lions in early February after a tumultuous season.

He came into the year as the team’s second-best wide receiver. But he underperformed through the first part of the season.

In late November he was banished from the team and deactivated after reportedly sabotaging his own team against the Packers. According to thee Detroit Free Press, Young “purposely lined up in the wrong spot on the field multiple times” before getting benched.”

He responded to the controversy by saying he was just trying to catch the ball:

@TitusDYoungSrBut then he dropped this ridiculous oxymoron:

@TitusDYoungSrHe’s now searching for a team.

