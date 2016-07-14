'Kimmy Schmidt' actor posts the most scathing Yelp review you will ever read

Actor Titus Burgess, best known for his role on “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” recently used a moving company based in Brooklyn. Frank’s Express Moving. To say the least, his experience was less than satisfying.

He left them an absolutely scathing review on Yelp:

He started off by pointing out that he is “an Emmy nominated actor for ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ currently streaming on Netflix. That’s besides the point. But watch it.”

Burgess went on to call the movers, Frank’s Express, the most “unprofessional” workers he’s ever dealt with. The movers allegedly said they wouldn’t show up until he posted a review on Yelp. Eventually, he did post the review on Yelp. Just not the one they were hoping for.

“You messed with the wrong queen,” Burgess concluded.

Burgess confirmed that he wrote the Yelp review with an Instagram video recap:



He also Tweeted out a particularly nasty exchange between himself and the movers:

Yelp eventually got in touch with Burgess, and it seems that Burgess’ review has been removed from the site. If you go to the company’s Yelp page, this is what you’ll see right now:

Lesson learned: don’t ask for a review until you actually get the job done.

We have reached out to Frank’s Express for comment and will update this post when we hear back.

