Former Student Sues His High School For Allegedly Saying 'Wedgies' Are Sexual Battery

An Idaho man who used to give classmates “titty twisters” and “wedgies” is suing school officials who allegedly said the pranks constituted sexual battery.John Doe, who isn’t named because he was a minor at the time of the incident, is suing Blackfoot High School, the city of Pocatello, Idaho, police and sheriff’s officers, and two prosecutors. He claims they all exaggerated the incident that led to his arrest on six counts of battery, Courthouse News Service reported Friday.



The allegations go back to December 2010, when a teacher overheard students talking about a hazing ritual and reported the conversation to school officials, according to the lawsuit.

The incident gathered momentum when police then interviewed witnesses, who identified Doe and other members of the basketball team as the hazers, according to the suit.

But the entire case was an overblown incident of horseplay, according to Doe, who says he worries about the case negatively impacting his future since it was so widely reported in the media.

The school claims students came forward to report being hazed, but Doe disputes the allegation, according to CNS.

Doe claims all the charges initially filed against him were either dropped or found not to be true at an evidentiary hearing.

Blackfoot School District No. 55 Superintendent Chad Struhs told Business Insider in an email that the district hasn’t yet been served with the lawsuit and has no comment at this time.

