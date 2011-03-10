Tito Ortiz wants Forrest Griffin rematch

Challenging guys to fight is easy for Tito Ortiz. Showing up is a whole other story. After backing out of his last two of three fights, Ortiz is once again barking. Ortiz is calling out Forrest Griffin after a Twitter war between the two and is the only one hoping Dana White makes Ortiz vs. Griffin 3.



Tito Ortiz is at it again. After pulling out of his latest fight against Antonio Rogerio Nogueira last month, Ortiz is ready to start hyping his next fight. Ortiz is calling out Forrest Griffin in hopes of a third match. The challenge comes after Forrest Griffin recently called out Tito on Twitter after Ortiz backed out of his last fight.

“I am the new Tito: b—h about injuries after every fight win or lose, hold guys down as much as possible, never finish a fight -check all boxes,” wrote the winner of the first The Ultimate Fighter Forrest Griffin on his Twitter.

