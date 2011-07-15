Tito Ortiz Agrees To Fight Rashad Evans At UFC 133

The search for Rashad Evans’ UFC 133 opponent is finally over. After turning down the fight on Tuesday, Tito Ortiz has had a change of heart and will step up to the challenge in Philadelphia, PA.



UFC president Dana White confirmed the news Wednesday with an announcement on Twitter.

“Get ready philly for Rashad Evans vs Tito Ortiz!!! Aug 6th LIVE on PPV at the Wells Fargo centre!!!!!!” – @DanaWhite

