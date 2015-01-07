Titleist Had The Winningest Driver On The PGA Tour In 2014

Stan Badz/Getty Images Jimmy Walker won 3 events last year using a Titleist driver.

During the 2014 PGA Tour season no driver was used by more tournament winners than the Titleist 913D2 according to Golf.com.

Of the 45 events during the season seven tournaments were won by a player using the Titleist driver, led by Jimmy Walker who won three events last season. The driver originally sold for $US399 when it hit the market.

Second on the list is the Nike VRS Covert 2.0 Tour, used by the winners of four events including three by Rory McIlroy, who signed a deal with Nike worth $US200-250 million in 2013.

However, if we look at how manufacturers did overall during the 2014 season, Titleist was tied with TaylorMade with 12 tournaments each that were won by players using their drivers. Nike came in tied with Callaway for fourth with five wins. Ping was third with seven wins.

Here is the full list by manufacturer. See Golf.com for the specific drivers used.

