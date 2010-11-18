Title IX Battleground Shifts From College To High School

The National Women’s Law centre has begun the fight over equal sports funding for boys and girls in high school, the Washington Times reports.



According to the NWLC just 41 per cent of all high school athletes are female; boys have 1.3 million more “opportunities.” They will attack districts that mandate more sports for boys than they do for girls.

As always, critics of Title IX are concerned that school districts will cut funding for boys sports in order to attain equality, rather than fund more girls sports – especially amidst a difficult financial atmosphere.

But now that universities have (mostly) complied with Title IX, its biggest proponents have renewed their focus on high school sports.

