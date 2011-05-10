Titans Won't Bring Back Randy Moss

So much for that Jake Locker to Randy Moss dream team. Titans G.M. Mike Reinfeldt told reporters last week that they are not planning on bringing back the wide receiver. Moss will likely hit the free agent market once the NFL lockout is over.



I can’t say that I am too surprised by the move. While Randy Moss’ Tennessee Titans teammates raved about him last season, he never looked comfortable at all on the field in their system. Moss was ineffective as a Titan and was a non-factor during his short tenure with the team. The former Pro Bowl wide receiver is at a crossroads after playing on three different teams throughout the NFL 2010-11 season.

Moss’ stint in Tennessee is one of the most perplexing stories of last season. How could a guy of Moss’ talents go from years of productivity with the New England Patriots to being unable to even crack the starting lineup with a team that desperately needed wide receiver help? Moss only started four of eight games and racked up a whopping 54 yards on five completions.

Continue reading at Camel Clutch Blog →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.