Titans Player Takes A Safety On The Opening Kickoff, Starts The Season In The Dumbest Way Imaginable

Tony Manfred

The 2013 season could not have started any worse for the Tennessee Titans.

On the opening kickoff, return man Darius Reynaud caught the ball, took a half-step out of the endzone, and then changed his mind and took a knee. The result of the play was a safety since he came out of the endzone.

Three seconds into the game, the Titans were down 2-0.

The GIFs:

Titans messed up kickoffCBS
Titans safety gaffeCBS

