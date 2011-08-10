10 Facts About Steve Jobs We Just Learned From CNBC's Latest "Titans" Special

Photo: AP
Few people have made as much of an impact on the computing world as Steve Jobs.He helped make the idea of personal computers into a viable business, and to this day he seems to want to make last year’s products obsolete with this year’s releases.
We tracked down a recently-aired CNBC special called “Titans: Steve Jobs” that goes into cool detail on Jobs’ life while chronicling the rise, fall, and rise of Apple.
Here are 10 things we learned while watching.
While working at Atari in 1974, Jobs was trying to design a circuit board for Breakout using minimal computer chips to receive a cash bonus. He did it with Steve Wozniak's help but lied to him about how big the bonus was, shorting him on it.
The first order that Apple Computers ever filled was 50 Apple Is to a small local electronics store.
When he introduced the Apple II, Jobs helped normalize the idea of a computer having an embedded keyboard and power supply. It had never been done previously.
While Jobs was working with the Macintosh team, they flew a pirate flag on the roof as a symbol of how competitive they were with the Lisa and Apple II teams.
When a suffering Apple brought Jobs back to the company in 1997, he got to work immediately cancelling licensing agreements, purging the board and replacing them with loyalists, and accepting a $150 million investment from Microsoft. Apple was profitable in 6 months.
