Titans Receiver O.J. Murdock Has Committed Suicide

Photo: Getty Images

O.J. Murdock, a wide receiver for the Tennessee Titans, was found dead this morning in his car in a high school parking lot in Tampa, according to the Tennessean.Police said he died from a self-inflicted gun shot wound.



Murdock signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2011, and was injured for the 2011 season. In college, he played at the University of South Carolina.

Murdock was only 25-years-old.

The Titans are aware of his death, but have not yet released a statement.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.