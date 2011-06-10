Titans Receiver Kenny Britt Arrested AGAIN

Photo: AP

HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — Tennessee Titans receiver Kenny Britt has been arrested again in New Jersey, a day after appearing in court on traffic charges.Police say the former Rutgers star was arrested at a Hoboken car wash Wednesday and charged with resisting arrest after two plainclothes officers suspected he was carrying a marijuana cigar.



Hoboken Detective Sgt. Sam Williams says the officers were in line to pay when they detected the smell of marijuana and tried to arrest Britt. He allegedly resisted and tried to dispose of the cigar, which wasn’t found.

Britt was released on his own recognizance. The Associated Press left a telephone message for his attorney Thursday afternoon.

Britt pleaded guilty Tuesday to separate motor vehicle violations related to an April arrest on speeding charges in his hometown of Bayonne.

