Tennessee Titans Owner Thrown Out Of Restaurant After Flipping Off Waitress

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has become quite the Twitter bug lately, and today he posted a rather amusing anecdote from his morning breakfast meeting with Tennessee Titans owner Bud Adams.



“Went to breakfast with Bud,service to slow at Hob Knob,Bud gave waitress the Finger,we both got kicked out!!! We’re appealing commish fine!”

A tall tale, perhaps? It might be, except the 87-year-old Adams does have a habit of throwing the ol’ one-finger salute around.

Here he is flipping off Buffalo Bills fans at a game last season.



And again …



On second thought, there’s no way this story isn’t true.

