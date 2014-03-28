Elon Musk Posted These Fascinating GIFs To Demonstrate Tesla's New Titanium Shield

Elon Musk is posting on Medium.

And his first article is about the new titanium underbody shield and aluminium deflector plates to protect the carriages of the Model S from damages that could led to the fires that occurred in two cars last year.

“We felt it was important to bring this risk down to virtually zero to give Model S owners complete peace of mind. Starting with vehicle bodies manufactured as of March 6, all cars have been outfitted with a triple underbody shield. Tesla service will also retrofit the shields, free of charge, to existing cars upon request or as part of a normally scheduled service. ” he writes.

There are GIFs.

Here’s a Model S running over a three-ball tow hitch…

A concrete block…

And an alternator.

Tesla are up 0.55% this morning.

