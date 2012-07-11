The Vatican Is Threatening To Sue A German Magazine For This 'Leaking Pope' Cover

The AFP is reporting that the Vatican is threatening German satirical magazine Titanic with legal action a cover appeared to show the pope with a yellow stain over his crotch, and the headline: “The leak has been found!”



Here’s the offending cover, from the July issue:

Titanic has published a letter from the Vatican threatening legal action on its website.

The magazine’s editor, Leo Fischer said in a statement, “Benedict must have misunderstood us,” and claimed that the stain was a result of the Pope spilling his drink.

A regional court has banned the magazine from printing more copies with the cover, and a new cover has been released by Titanic – with a cover image that says, “Titanic: Banned”.

For more on the Vatican’s Leaks: This Growing Scandal Could Bring Down The Second Most Important Person In The Vatican >

