Titanic Memorabilia Hitting Auction Block In April Could Sell As One Of Most Expensive Lots Ever

More than 5,000 artifacts recovered from the Titanic will be sold in bulk this April, reports The Los Angeles Times.



The total pre-auction appraisal: a whopping $189 million.

The items are a skip away on the Hudson River from where the Titanic was scheduled to dock in April 1912 on The Intrepid.

Nearly 100 years after the luxury cruise liner collided with an iceberg and sunk to the bottom of the Atlantic, the items are going on sale through Guernsey’s Auctioneers & Brokers.

First, second and third class china will be auctioned off, along with binoculars, a 17-ton section of the actual boat, a gold mesh purse, jewelry and thousands of other items found around the ship, which still rests on the Atlantic floor.

This isn’t the first auction containing Titanic memorabilia, though it is the first to have items come directly from the wreckage site, said The Times.

The auction won’t be for the faint of heart. Owning Titanic memorabilia brings the responsibility of putting the items up for public display at any given time and persevering them for future generations to experience.

