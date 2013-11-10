This Is What The Titanic Would Look Like Next To A Modern Passenger Ship

Henry Blodget

If you’re like me, you’ve always imagined the Titanic as an unfathomably huge ship — a relic of an age in which shipping of all kinds was vastly more important and grander than it is today.

That’s why this image tweeted by James Sexton is so arresting.

The image, Sexton says, juxtaposes the Titanic with a modern cruise liner. It certainly puts things in perspective.

(If you know the source of this image, please let me know and I’ll add.)

