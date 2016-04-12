The biggest Xbox One exclusive just got a sequel, and it's heading to the PlayStation 4 too!

When the Xbox One originally launched back in 2013, that launch was quickly followed by a major exclusive game: “Titanfall.”

Electronic Arts Maybe you remember it as ‘that shooter with the giant robots that fall from the sky’? That’s fair.

On Monday, the folks behind that major Xbox One exclusive announced the sequel to “Titanfall,” which is appropriately named “Titanfall 2”. Like the first game, “Titanfall 2” is a first-person shooter — think “Call of Duty,” “Halo,” “Destiny,” etc. — and it will feature the giant robot machines that figured so prominently into the original.

Unlike the first game, “Titanfall 2” is headed to the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Consider this big exclusive franchise an exclusive no more.

In “Titanfall 2,” apparently the giant robot machines (that you get to pilot yourself!) will have massive swords.

The teaser depicts a “titan” lumbering toward a small vehicle that seemingly crash-landed on whatever far-flung planet (or is it Earth?!).

A voiceover explains the story of “a hero” who “must be willing to die for what they believe.” Pretty dramatic stuff!

More importantly, the trailer hints at a more story-focused section of the game — the first “Titanfall” was notoriously absent of story content, instead choosing to focus on multiplayer. The teaser lives up to its job, and teases a full reveal coming on June 12. Considering that’s the week of the annual E3 video game trade show in Los Angeles, we expect to see much more on “Titanfall 2” in a few months.

For now, however, we’ve got the teaser trailer. Check it out right here:

