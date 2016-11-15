One of the best new games of 2016 is ridiculously cheap right now

These are difficult, trying times for all of us. It’s perfectly understandable and justifiable if you’re looking for a brief escape, which “Titanfall 2” wonderfully provides.

It’s an ultra-fun single and multiplayer experience with acrobatic movement, great shooting and all of the explosive giant robot action you could ever want. Most importantly, Amazon Prime has it for the amazing price of $30 right now!

For the uninitiated, “Titanfall 2” is the newest game from some of the people who made “Call of Duty” great, who broke off and formed a new studio a few years ago. It plays like “Call of Duty” except you can rocket boost, run on walls and, most importantly, call down and pilot your own customisable giant robot friend.

Running around the environment with all of these outlandish, acrobatic movement abilities feels buttery smooth. The single-player campaign is deliciously creative and the multiplayer has a great selection of modes and customisation options to keep you coming back for more.

In a world where this year’s “Call of Duty” isn’t so good and “Battlefield 1” took that series into the past, “Titanfall 2” offers a sci-fi action experience like none other. It’s normally $60, but if you act quickly, you can get it for half that price. I suggest you do that.

