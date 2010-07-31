Two Hedge Fund Employees Sued For Blackmailing Boss's Wife With Pics Of Her Breasts

Christina Culicea

27-year old Danielle Pecile claims that while she was employed at the hedge fund, Titan Capital, her boss, founder Russell Abrams, made her look at nude photos of his wife, Sandra, says the NY Daily News.Photo of Sandra >>



Pecile and a former colleague, Christina Culicea (pictured) filed a counter-lawsuit against the Abrams yesterday after Sandra Abrams sued last year for blackmail.

Apparently Abrams had some boob shots of his wife on a CD and he asked Pecile to print them out.

The photos showed Sandra topless. One was of both of the newlyweds in a bathtub.

“It was creepy and embarrassing,” Pecile says. So the duo is suing the Abrams for sexual discrimination.

Pecile says Abrams took pleasure in her “embarrassment and discomfort,” during the assignment says Pecile.

“You liked them, didn’t you?” she alleges he asked.

“He gave me a perverted smirk,” Pecile told the NYPost.

But in a twist, now Sandra Abrams is suing the women, suggesting they were using the photos in “a shakedown.” She apparently believes that the photos, which are of her topless on her honeymoon, are being used for blackmail.

From the NYPost:

Sandra Abrams, claims the women are refusing to return racy photos her CEO husband, Russell, snapped on their honeymoon unless his company ponies up $2.5 million to settle their sex-harassment claims.

Their “demand is nothing short of blackmail,” Abrams charges in a $1 million lawsuit against her hubby’s former Titan Capital employees.

Pecile and another young woman, Cristina Culicea, who is 28, are holding the photos for evidence in a lawsuit against Russell and Sandra and other employees of Titan.

Apparently the nude photo-print out was one of many inappropriate-feeling incidents they suffered while employed at Titan.

They were also:

– “Repeatedly” hit on

– Cursed at

– Insulted

– Called an “idiot”

