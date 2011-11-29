'Tis the Season to Be Streaming, CNET's Dan Ackerman



This holiday season, one of the most dramatic shifts in technology consumption is the wide-scale move to streaming rather than downloading media, says Dan Ackerman, senior editor of CNET in this overview on holiday technology trends.



This is made possible by popular streaming services like Netflix and inexpensive tablets and low-powered PCs, he says.

We caught up with him earlier this month in lower Manhattan at CNET holiday technology briefing.

Here is CNET’s report on holiday tech deals.

Andy Plesser

You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.