Tired Of Warren Buffett Trashing Gold? Here Are Some Quotes From His Gold-Loving Father

Warren Buffett is at it again riling up goldbugs with a column in Fortune saying why stocks are better than gold.He repeats his favourite line which is that all the gold in the world will never produce anything of value, pay interest or dividends or grow earnings.



But don’t let Warren get you down.

All you have to do is ask Warren’s father, Howard Buffett, about the real value of gold. During four terms as a congressman from Nebraska, Howard promoted libertarian values and advocated a return to the gold standard.

