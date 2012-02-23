Tired Of Slow Service At Lunch? Here's The Secret To Speeding Things Up

Photo: Flickr

So you managed to step away from the office long enough to sit down to lunch with a few colleagues.That’s a huge victory in and of itself. But nothing can sour the freedom of momentarily escaping the office than slow service.



The whole point is that you want to leave the office but you don’t want everyone to know you’ve left the office by being gone for tow hours.

In today’s Wall Street Journal, Sarah Nassauer has a great article about how waiters and restaurant managers judge diners.

And the best way to speed up service is to wear a suit:

Diners who look like they just stepped away from their cubicle, whether in a suit or business casual, are bound to get speedier service. The exception: If the waiter realises the boss or valued client wants to set a slower pace by asking for more time before ordering or pulling out papers for a sales pitch.

If you show up wearing rumpled, barely business casual attire, you have no one to blame but yourself for slow service.

