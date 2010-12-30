"Tired Gay Succumbs To Dix In 200 Meters" Is Reuters.com's Most Popular Story Of 2010

A story headlined “Tired Gay succumbs to Dix in 200 meters” was the most popular story on Reuters.com this year, Reuters insiders Ernest Scheyder and Ken Li say on Twitter.



How punny.

My colleague Jay Yarow puts it this way: “Whoever spent tireless hours working on some investigative report for Reuters is silently weeping right now.”

By the way, here’s the actual race in which Dix overcame Gay:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.