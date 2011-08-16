Tipu Sultan Gold Pendant for $150,000

Chances are that if you were ever interested in history – then you must have heard of this Great Indian King. Known as the Tiger of Mysore – the legendary king bravely fought the British to his death and was also one of the richest Kings of India at his time. Its not surprising then that we have featured Tipu before – when his belongings were found to be unguarded and also when a gold filial from his throne was to be auctioned. Tipu Sultan ruled Mysore in the late 18th century and became famous for his ferocious and bloody opposition to the extension of British rule. He was known as the Tiger of Mysore and once said, “I would rather live a day as a tiger than a lifetime as a sheep”.



Another possession of Tipu – a gem set gold pendant is now being put up for sale by Bnhams in London on 28th September. It is estimated to sell for between £80,000 and 120,000 (about $150,000).

The gold pendant is set with a 38 carat emerald surrounded by nine precious stones including topaz, blue sapphire, ruby, diamond and pearl. It is one of the very few pieces of jewellery from Tipu Sultan’s fabulous treasury to have survived in its original setting.

The sale is of the contents of Lord Glenconner’s St Lucian home. Other major items in the Glenconner sale include a rare 18th century South Indian carved emerald figurine (estimate £40,000-60,000); a late Mughal inscribed emerald bearing the name of Prasanna Coomar Tagore from 1826 (estimate £25,000-35,000) and an impressive North Indian 19th century silver sheet-covered wood tester bed (estimate £15,000-20,000).

The Rich Times

