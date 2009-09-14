Intuit Is Buying Mint.com For $170 Million

Update: TechCrunch confirms the acquisition and pegs the price tag at $170 million.



Original post: A tipster tells us that Intuit (INTU), the giant maker of personal and small-business software, is buying red-hot Mint.com, which provides online money management tools. We have no idea if this is true, and we’re sceptical, though it certainly makes sense.

Intuit has a ton of cash and no growth. Mint is growing like crazy and would fit nicely with Intuit’s business.

Mint has raised $31 million since its founding in 2007. It raised another $14 million just back in August, which makes the timing of this rumour a bit suspect. The tipster says the buyout price is $150 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.