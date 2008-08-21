Tipster: A Few More AOL Layoffs (TWX)

A former AOLer reports that the company has started another round of cuts, this time on a very small scale — “on the order of a dozen”. No names yet, but we hear folks involved were product managers and product marketers who worked out of Dulles.



Valleywag had previously reported a tip that predicted “big layoffs” on August 20 (that’d be today), but AOL officials have insisted to us that no large-scale cuts are in the works. Instead, expect an ongoing series of small trims, like these appear to be.

As always, we’re looking for more information: pkafka AT alleyinsider DOT com or via our anonymous tip box.

