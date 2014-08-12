11 Ways To Make Your PC Run Faster

Computers are notorious for slowing down with old age, but there are a few tips and tricks to give them a speed boost.

From small tweaks to your settings to purchasing some new RAM, there’s plenty of options for everyone’s budget and skillset.

So before you toss your computer aside for a new one, try out these suggestions to get your PC chugging along again.

Run cleanup programs frequently. CCleaner is an amazing app that will help you find and delete caches and temporary files in many of your applications. You can download CCleaner here. Update and use your antivirus software. Viruses and malware can bog down your computer in a hurry, so it's best to prevent them in the first place. If you're using a free trial of antivirus software whose notifications are as annoying as a virus itself, uninstall it and try using Microsoft's free Security Essentials antivirus software, which won't bombard you with ads. To stay diligent, try scheduling daily quick scans and weekly full scans. Reduce the number of apps that launch when you start up your PC. Waiting around for your computer to boot up is a pain, so it can help to limit the number of programs and apps that start on launch. To see a list of these programs, click the Start menu and search for 'msconfig.' Next, click on the Startup tab and you'll see the list. You can then uncheck any programs that you don't need running on start up. Note: Don't delete anything you don't recognise without first searching Google to see if it's a necessary program. See what's running on your computer to find resource-hogging processes. Your computer is always running multiple processes at any given time, but it can be helpful to make sure they all belong. On Windows, right click the Taskbar and then click 'Start Task Manager' to bring up Task Manager. If there's a process taking up a ton of RAM or processing power that you haven't heard of, trying Googling it. If you can't find anything, it might be a sinister process. If your internet browser is running slowly, try clearing your cache. If your computer is struggling to surf the web, the problem could be with your browser, not your hardware. The directions are slightly different for each browser, but in general you want to navigate to the Settings menu, and head over to the History option to clear the cache. Refresh your computer's search index. This tip will greatly speed up the process of searching your computer by having your computer re-index your entire hard disk. This process can take a while on large hard drives, but it's definitely worth it. On Windows, use the 'Disk Defragmenter' application that comes with your PC. Try scheduling a weekly de-fragmentation.

