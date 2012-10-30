How To Prepare Your Car For A Drive In A Hurricane

Photo: futureshape / Creative Commons

By this point, most people in the path of Hurricane Sandy have done their emergency shopping and are holed up at home.Of course, driving in extreme weather conditions should be avoided.



It doesn’t take more than two feet of water to carry many cars away, and high winds, heavy rain, and limited visibility raise the risk of accidents.

But for those who may have to evacuate in the coming days, a car is likely the only way to get out.

To help drivers prepare for the worst during the lead up to Hurricane Irene last year, Consumer Reports put together a list of steps to ensure that driving in strong winds and heavy rain is as safe as possible.

1. Fill the gas tank.

2. Replace your windshield wipers.

3. Check the tire pressure.

4. Pack a go-bag.

5. Have paper maps with you.

6. Have a car charger for phones.

7. Park on high ground.

For more details, read the full Consumer Reports post.

