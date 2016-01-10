7 negotiating tricks to get the salary you deserve in 2016

The more the interviewer talks, the more you learn. You want them to do the talking, and you want them to make the first offer. However, this is not something you can always control, especially if they ask you about your salary in the first interview.

But if you can hold off divulging your pay until the last minute, you should, says Dan Martineau, founder of Martineau Recruiting Technology, a firm specializing in IT executive positions with salaries of $85,000 to $200,000.

'Once they have decided that they have to have you, only then are you in the position to negotiate,' he tells Business Insider. 'It's no different than when you buy a dress, car, or house. Once I understand the value of that car, the prestige, the power, that's when I'll pay for it.'

But what if the hiring manager brings up pay at the beginning of the interview process? Martineau advises you put the spotlight back on the employer. For example, you can say: 'My present salary is X. I'm looking for the best offer based on my experience and education. What's the range for this position?'

If you're underpaid and you think revealing your salary will put you at a disadvantage, you can be honest and say: 'I like my company. I like my job, but frankly, I'm underpaid.'