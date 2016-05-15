7 steps to get rich, from a personal finance classic the millionaire founder of Nasty Gal calls 'one of the best'

Shutterstock

'Start thy purse to fattening': Save 10% of your income

Getting rich all begins with paying yourself first. More specifically, set aside a minimum of 10% of your earnings, Arkad advises: 'For every ten coins thou placest within thy purse, take out for use but nine. Thy purse will start to fatten at once and its increasing weight will feel good in thy hand and bring satisfaction to they soul.'

Anyone -- rich or poor -- can put money aside and let it accumulate, Arkad assures his class. You just have to commit to setting aside a minimum of 10%, and you'll learn to live without it.

Today, it's even easier to learn to live without a certain chunk of your income, thanks to technology. You can automatically deposit money from your paycheck and checking account into a retirement account, savings account, or other investment vehicle, removing the temptation to spend. If you never see it, you'll learn to live without it.

'I, too, carried a lean purse and cursed it because there was naught within to satisfy my desires,' the richest man in Babylon explains to his class. 'But when I began to take out from my purse but nine parts of ten I put in, it began to fatten. So will thine.'