I traveled in an RV for 7 months with 2 kids and a dog. Here are my best tips for having a fun road trip with kids.

- My family and I lived in a 32-foot (9.75m) RV for seven months, exploring 33 states.
- We were able to have fun by removing expectations and pressure to make the trip perfect.
- Knowing our essentials helped us decide where we could compromise on comforts.
Sometimes, we’re not sure how we survived a 16,000-mile (25,750km) road trip, especially when our kids were driving us up a wall in our full-sized home.
But we not only survived but thrived during our impromptu pandemic-inspired journey. We wound up with the types of memories that not only look great on our Instagram but left open the idea of doing it all again one day. Just last week my 7-year-old told me, “I just love thinking about the trip.”
Our road trip was exciting, fun, and refreshing. But too often the pressure to have a good time and do All The Things on a trip leads to stressed-out parents, overtired kids, and a bust of a vacation.
Here’s what we learned from our road trip that we are keeping in mind for every other vacation we take as a family.
If your toddler turns into a little monster when she skips her nap, plan around that when you’re laying out your vacation days. If your tween likes to sleep in, avoid the early starts.
For my family, this meant being at our destination and set up by 5 p.m., the hour that my older daughter refers to as “Baby Meltdown O’Clock.” That way, when my 2-year-old had her nightly scream-a-thon, we could satiate her with dinner and Blippi before tucking her into bed early.
The reality of road-tripping with kids is that someone always has to pee. Someone is sitting too close to their siblings, while another person is thirsty. Someone asks “Are we there yet?” one too many times. (Yes, that really happens.)
Even in an RV with access to snacks and a bathroom, this got old fast. Because of that, we limited our driving to about two hours a day. If your schedule demands more than that, consider sticking closer to home or flying to a destination and starting your road trip from there.
Sometimes kids aren’t going to appreciate the grand places you take them to. Their favorite part of the day might not be seeing all the geysers in Yellowstone but picnicking on a fallen log. (Ask me how I know.)
That can be frustrating when you want them to get the most out of their vacation. But just remember: They’re making great memories with you either way.
We also realized quickly that buying overpriced, over-sugared meals out left everyone with a bellyache, so we began packing lunches and having simple meals like pancakes or rice and beans in the RV.
We could compromise on cell service, internet access, and even amenities like playgrounds and pools, but ensuring that everyone had good food and good sleep made us much happier travelers.
It sounds stressful, but that made things easier with kids — if a parent or child was overtired, grouchy, or just not feeling it, we could take it easy without any guilt. We learned early on not to force a good time when it simply wasn’t happening.
Winging a vacation is harder during the peak summer season, but the message still stands: Sometimes you have to cut your losses. If you’re planning an amusement-park day or a big hike but your kid wakes up in a funk, you’re better off having a quieter, more enjoyable day at the park or pool than pushing them when they’re not up for an adventure.
There are also apps that can help. We used Campendium and Harvest Hosts to find camping spots, HearHere to learn about history as we drove, and Star Walk to explore the nighttime and early-morning skies.
Let’s be honest: A family road trip can be a lot. Traveling with kids sometimes means dealing with the same difficulties, just in a prettier place. But if you’re able to scale back your expectations and move at a pace that’s right for your kids, you’ll create memories that the whole family will love.