I traveled in an RV for 7 months with 2 kids and a dog. Here are my best tips for having a fun road trip with kids.

For seven months, my family – me, my 2 kids, my husband, and our dog – lived in a 32-foot (9.75m) RV while exploring 33 states.

“OMG I hate camping,” my friend texted me. “I don’t know how you did this for seven months.” I showed the message to my husband, and we laughed.

Sometimes, we’re not sure how we survived a 16,000-mile (25,750km) road trip, especially when our kids were driving us up a wall in our full-sized home.

But we not only survived but thrived during our impromptu pandemic-inspired journey. We wound up with the types of memories that not only look great on our Instagram but left open the idea of doing it all again one day. Just last week my 7-year-old told me, “I just love thinking about the trip.”

Our road trip was exciting, fun, and refreshing. But too often the pressure to have a good time and do All The Things on a trip leads to stressed-out parents, overtired kids, and a bust of a vacation.

Here’s what we learned from our road trip that we are keeping in mind for every other vacation we take as a family.