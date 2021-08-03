10 things to know when traveling long distance by train

- Taking a long-haul train isn’t easy, so there are some things to know before making the trek.
- When I took a 19-hour Amtrak ride from New York to Chicago, I learned you should travel alone and bring earplugs.
- Pricing can vary, but it’s probably more expensive than you think.
For example, I booked a small room on the Lake Shore Limited Amtrak train from New York to Chicago, and it cost $US550 ($AU744). Flights between those two destinations could cost as little as $US70 ($AU95) on a good day.
As for the rooms, they sleep two to four people and can cost well over $US1,000 ($AU1,352). The rooms have beds to sleep on, private toilets, and sinks.
Although you can get away with bringing six pieces of luggage without paying extra, it’s not advised. When boarding, you might have to walk down the length of the train to get to your car, and you don’t want to be lugging that many bags with you. Plus, if you rent a sleeper room, those spaces are tiny, and storage space for your luggage is very limited.
Still, it’s a good habit to wipe your space down before settling in. Remember, you’ll be spending hours in that seat or room, so you want to be as comfortable and safe as possible.
Additionally, the Amtrak trains have a dining car, which I found to be more formal and expensive. There’s also usually a snack car where you can buy cheap bites.
Instead of spending a lot of money on subpar foods, I’d recommend packing a small bag of snacks.
You don’t want these outfits buried in a suitcase, so have them at the ready.
While everyone will have a different preference and comfort level when it comes to travel, if you travel alone you might feel like there is more space to sleep and relax on the long-haul journey.
It’s a good idea to bring along earplugs to ensure a restful night’s sleep because I found the best way to pass time on a long-haul journey is to sleep.
In other words, don’t depend on the view to be your only source of entertainment. Instead bring a book, a laptop with movies downloaded, or a solo game to help pass the time.
Step off the train, get some fresh air, and stretch your legs. Breaking up the long journey with a change of scenery will help get you through the trek.