10 things to know when traveling long distance by train

Before booking a ticket, you should know train travel can be expensive, especially for long-haul trips.

Although train travel will take double or triple the amount of time when compared to flying, it doesn’t necessarily mean the tickets will be cheaper. In fact, booking a ticket on a long-haul Amtrak train can cost anywhere from $US100 ($AU135) to over $US1,000 ($AU1,352) depending on when you book and how far apart your starting and destination locations are.

For example, I booked a small room on the Lake Shore Limited Amtrak train from New York to Chicago, and it cost $US550 ($AU744). Flights between those two destinations could cost as little as $US70 ($AU95) on a good day.