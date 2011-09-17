5 Tips On Making Your Business Greener From Actor Matthew Modine

Photo: Wikipedia

This article originally appeared at American Express OpenForumActor and filmmaker Matthew Modine—of “Full Metal Jacket” and “Vision Quest” fame—is also an avid environmentalist. In fact, he couldn’t be more unlike the corrupt city developer he plays on Showtime’s Weeds.



While not filming the last instalment in the Batman trilogy, The Dark Knight Rises, or promoting his latest project, Jesus Was A Commie, he is living and promoting a green lifestyle—for example, with his DO-ONE Campaign, a viral video project that encourages and empowers individuals to “Do One” thing everyday to reduce consumption and wastefulness.

“The film industry is always working to reduce waste on sets,” he says. “Most of the artists in the business are progressive thinkers, so there are great efforts to recycle on sets. Some are better and more conscious than others.”

We spoke with him about the environmental impact he’s had on the film industry and how small businesses can apply similar principles to become greener and more sustainable:

