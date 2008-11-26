Tips From A Success Shrink

Yep, we’re thinking WTF is a “success shrink,” too. But apparently they exist. And they probably charge a lot. But here some tips you can glean for free.
From Forbes:
- Ask yourself ,”What’s the worst that can happen?” It’s probably not that awful and if it is you can probably deal with it.
- Regularly practice some kind of relaxing activity, this will make you less wired and better able to sleep. Yoga Meditation Even taking deep breaths.
- Tell yourself “Stop it!” You can say this aloud, in your head, or just picture a big red stop sign.
- Have a good philosophy, such as “I’ll do the best I can”
