Tips From A Success Shrink

Caroline Waxler

Yep, we’re thinking WTF is a “success shrink,” too. But apparently they exist. And they probably charge a lot. But here some tips you can glean for free.

From Forbes:

  • Ask yourself ,”What’s the worst that can happen?” It’s probably not that awful and if it is you can probably deal with it.
  • Regularly practice some kind of relaxing activity, this will make you less wired and better able to sleep. Yoga Meditation  Even taking deep breaths.
  • Yoga
  • Meditation
  •  Even taking deep breaths.
  • Tell yourself “Stop it!” You can say this aloud, in your head, or just picture a big red stop sign.
  • Have a good philosophy, such as “I’ll do the best I can”

 

