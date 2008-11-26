Tips From A Success Shrink

Yep, we’re thinking WTF is a “success shrink,” too. But apparently they exist. And they probably charge a lot. But here some tips you can glean for free.



From Forbes:

Ask yourself ,”What’s the worst that can happen?” It’s probably not that awful and if it is you can probably deal with it.

Regularly practice some kind of relaxing activity, this will make you less wired and better able to sleep. Yoga Meditation Even taking deep breaths.

Yoga

Meditation

Even taking deep breaths.

Tell yourself “Stop it!” You can say this aloud, in your head, or just picture a big red stop sign.

Have a good philosophy, such as “I’ll do the best I can”

