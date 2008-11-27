Tips For Women In An Overly Male Workplace

You can do it, ladies! Here’s how.
WSJ:
- Before you join the firm make sure women are valued.
- Identify who the alpha and beta males are and treat them accordingly. Use goal-oriented language with an alpha males, collarborative talk with a beta.
- Find a female mentor.
- Speak assertively and stop apologizing.
- Go out with the boys when they do male activities. (Baseball games, yes. Strip clubs, no) Even if you hate it and you weren’t invited.
- Don’t offer to make coffee and other stereotypical nuture-y things just because you think you should because you’re a woman.
Go get ’em!
