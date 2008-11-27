Tips For Women In An Overly Male Workplace

You can do it, ladies! Here’s how.



WSJ:

Before you join the firm make sure women are valued.

Identify who the alpha and beta males are and treat them accordingly. Use goal-oriented language with an alpha males, collarborative talk with a beta.

Find a female mentor.

Speak assertively and stop apologizing.

Go out with the boys when they do male activities. (Baseball games, yes. Strip clubs, no) Even if you hate it and you weren’t invited.

Don’t offer to make coffee and other stereotypical nuture-y things just because you think you should because you’re a woman.

Go get ’em!

