Tips For Women In An Overly Male Workplace

Caroline Waxler

You can do it, ladies! Here’s how.

WSJ:

  • Before you join the firm make sure women are valued.
  • Identify who the alpha and beta males are and treat them accordingly. Use goal-oriented language with an alpha males, collarborative talk with a beta.
  • Find a female mentor.
  • Speak assertively and stop apologizing.
  • Go out with the boys when they do male activities. (Baseball games, yes. Strip clubs, no) Even if you hate it and you weren’t invited.
  • Don’t offer to make coffee and other stereotypical nuture-y things just because you think you should because you’re a woman.

Go get ’em!

 

 

