4 Tips For Wearing Jewelry To Work

Dressing for work can be tricky.

When done right, jewelry can be a great way to improve your look in the office.

“We need to put the days of women dressing like men in black suits and no accessories behind us,” Galgano said,” Ali Galgano, founder of jewelry company Charm and Chain, told Business Insider.

Here are a few tips for proper accessorizing at work.

1. Remove one accessory before leaving the house.

If you’re afraid of going overboard, Galgano recommends removing one accessory before walking out the door for work. In conservative offices, wearing either a necklace or earrings is better than wearing both.

Want to test the waters? This set of 5 bangles by designer Kendra Scott ($140) are subtle, yet striking. You can choose how many you wear.

This Robert Lee Morris two-tone cuff at Macy’s ($55) is another good option.

2. Go for one bold piece.

It’s easy to style up your favourite dress without going overboard, Danielle and Jodi Snyder, the sisters who founded jewelry company Dannijo, told Business Insider. “Use bohemian-style jewelry, like a bib or statement cuff,” Danielle told us. This will help take your outfit to the next level.

This gold bib necklace by Dannijo ($375) is an investment piece that will match many of your outfits for years to come.

If you’re on a budget, try this cast-stone cuff bracelet at Ann Taylor Loft ($30).

3. If you only choose one accessory, make it earrings.

“Use oversized studs or statement earrings to keep it classy and polished,” says Jodi of Dannijo. “Earrings are a great accessory because they can take you day into night while still keeping your look effortless.”

Look for subtle, timeless pieces with a pop of colour.

These Evelyn studs by Dannijo ($170) are the perfect balance between polished and striking.

Galgano recommends these green machalite earrings by the designer isharya ($178).

Another good option for testing the waters are these hitchkey studs, available at Madewell ($18).

4. Use rings to improve your mood.

You’re staring at your keyboard all day — so buy rings that will brighten your spirits, Danielle from Dannijo said.

Try one statement ring, such as Dannijo’s turquoise and gemstone Mir ring ($196).

If you want a slightly more subtle piece, try this gold-plated black glass ring by Kendra Scott ($45).

You can also try piling on a few dainty rings, such as this set of 7 gold-plated rings on Etsy ($69).

