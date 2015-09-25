Locals share insider tips on visiting 18 popular tourist attractions around the world

Getting local tips on visiting popular tourist attractions can help you avoid unwanted stress and get the most out of your experience.

A Reddit thread asked users who live near tourist attractions to give advice to tourists, with answers that ranged from the best time to visit an attraction to those that might be worth skipping.

We combed through the thread to pull the best insider tips on visiting the world’s top tourist attractions, from Italy’s Learning Tower of Pisa to the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

The Louvre, Paris, France Wikimedia Commons The Louvre is a go-to museum for many because of 'The Mona Lisa,' but user blissed_and_gone notes that it's not the most interesting thing to see in the Louvre and that some of the lesser-known sections like the collection of Middle Eastern artifacts are a must-see. Also check out the impressive 'Jupiter Hurling Thunderbolts at the Vices' by Paolo Veronese, which sits beside 'The Mona Lisa.' Angkor Wat, Siem Reap, Cambodia Shutterstock Angkor Wat is stunning but because the complex is so large, user harrythepineapple recommends getting a multi day pass. 'Mix up the popular temples (which will be insanely crowded) with the further temples,' harrythepineapple wrote. The user also recommends avoiding taking pictures of monks or locals without their permission as it can be offensive. Colosseum, Rome, Italy Shutterstock/Viacheslav Lopatin The Vatican and Colusseum are both stunning but their lines can get immensely long. To avoid having to deal with this hassle, book a ticket online before you go. 'It costs less and allows you to skip the lines, which are absolutely huge during peak season,' Ftumsh wrote. The user also recommends skipping sitting down for a meal near or in the famous piazzas and suggests walking about five to ten minutes in the side streets for eateries that are cheaper and have better quality. Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, California Wikimedia Commons When visiting Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California, user dogstardied warns against putting your hands in the handprints moulded in front of the Chinese Theatre as many tourists do this, but it's extremely dirty. Plus, if you're heading to the area in hopes of spotting celebrities, the user recommends going to the Whole Foods or Trader Joes in Studio City instead as you'll have much better luck. The Shard, London, England Shutterstock/William Perugini At over 1,000 feet high, the skyscraper is the tallest building in the United Kingdom and offers panoramic views. Instead of going through the attraction's main entrance where it can cost almost $US50 to go to the top, user VisceralBlade recommends going around the side to the restaurant entrance and grabbing a glass of beer. 'You'll get a great view two-thirds of the way up and save $US20 each,' VisceralBlade wrote. The monuments at Washington, DC Shutterstock/Orhan Cam When going to see the memorials and monuments in Washington, DC, user bkimmel recommends going at night since they're lit up to offer stunning views and they're much less crowded. 'The Korean War memorial is one people miss that is really an awesome experience when it's lit up at night,' bkimmel wrote. Taipei 101, Taipei, Taiwan Shutterstock/LIU, CHIN-CHENG Though Taipei 101 no longer holds the title of the tallest building in the world, at over 1,600 feet it's still massive in size. When visiting the attraction, user SerendipitouslySane 781 recommends skipping its souvenir shop and buying glass art or jade jewellery from the attached mall instead for cheaper prices. Also, instead of heading up to the restaurant at the top, the user recommends going to the food court or mall restaurants for better food at a better value. Great Ocean Road, Australia Shutterstock/Production Perig The Great Ocean Road is one of the world's most scenic coastal drives. While most drivers take the road straight all the way, user Aerovaast recommends taking the inland route at least one way as there are a variety of state forests and farms that are ideal for photo opportunities and places like Laver's Hill and Apostle Whey Cheese to grab tasty snacks. 'Seriously free cheese tasting, do it,' Aerovaast wrote. The Space Needle, Seattle, Washington spotmatik / Shutterstock.com For user lilsmudge, the Space Needle is cool but overpriced and offers more impressive views when looked at from a distance. The user recommends heading to the Columbia Tower for great views instead. CN Tower, Toronto, Canada Shutterstock/Elena Elisseeva Toronto's CN Tower is a popular tourist hub thanks to its architecture, the stunning views it offers of the city, and a variety of activities like the thrilling EdgeWalk. For those who want to visit, user whatsupdoc25 recommends going when the sun is setting for truly incredible views.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.