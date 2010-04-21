10 Tips For travelling To The World's Most Dangerous Places

Photo: www.cs.columbia.edu
Aloe Vera inside of a smoke mask filters toxic chemicals out of the smoke.Establishing some kind of common ground with your kidnappers so they think of you as a person and not an object is key.
Family and sports are good topics.
Ok, so you will probably never be in a situation drastic enough to rely on those tips.
Still, it’s a good idea to know how to behave and what not to do when travelling to dangerous places. Some basic knowledge might make a difference between a seriously scary situation and a thrill journey to write home about.
So Take A Look At These Top 10 Tips For travelling To A Dangerous Country >
Let people know your plans, keep an ID card on you at all times, and leave travel itineraries and estimated arrival times with someone back home.
Then make sure to check in with them regularly.
Plan your routes well and make sure to check the borders.
Know the lines you can and cannot cross.
Don't look like a tourist.
Wear nondescript clothing, and don't bring any expensive jewellery or watches.
Blend in as best as you can.
Make sure you don't take the same route every time.
If you think you're being followed go into a populated place, like a restaurant or a bar.
Pack a first aid kit that includes the basics and consider taking a class or two in first aid.
Make sure your kit also includes a flashlight and a redundant form of communication.
Try to get in with the locals even if you don't speak the same language.
The fact that they know you exist can be very important if something happens.
They can also show you great places to go and the right restaurants to chose.
Don't hitchhike or get in a car with strangers.
Make sure to check in with your embassy or the closest one if the country you're travelling to doesn't have one.
Let them know your plans.
Never look lost, even if you're pretending.
Make eye contact, be confident, don't looked scared or desperate.
Don't keep large amounts of cash on you.
If you do have to carry more than the minimum, keep in well concealed.
