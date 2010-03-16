Tips For Teens: If You Go Wild At Party Of Powerhouse Attorney, He Will Sue

An age-old tale: teen throws party at her parents’ house, teen guests get out of control, home gets messy and things go missing.



But when the parent of the teen is Grant & Eisenhofer name-partner Stuart Grant, this scenario ends in a lawsuit.

Zach Lowe of The Am Law Daily reviewed the Delaware suit, which alleges the teens ransacked a part of the house they were not supposed to be in, stole a milk jug with $500 worth of coins, snorted prescription drugs they found, and took “household items.”

This one is a lot of he said/she said — some of the items were returned, the defendants claim they were invited and it’s questionable, the report said, whether Grant can get compensatory damages because he hired a private investigator rather than going to the police.

Lowe’s full report is here, but needless to say this is one teenage party that ended way worse than with just your run-of-the-mill grounding.

Note: the teens pictured are not the teen defendants. These are young British people enjoying a night out. The excessive Burberry is the tip-off.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.