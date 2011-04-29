Here Are Some Great Tips For Taking Advantage Of Gmail’s Digital Hub

Over the past few years, Google tweaks its Gmail product every now and then with some great features. In Gmail’s early days, I would use it as my ‘online filing cabinet’ and backup all my documents on it. Then Google seamlessly integrated Google Docs into Gmail where documents can be uploaded, composed and shared with other users. Google Docs accessibility from both Gmail and with other users creates a wonderful cloud computing experience for small businesses.



For those of you who have Android phones, be on the look out for apps like SMS Backup which allow you to backup your text messages from you google phone onto your Gmail as well. Text message backups might be a good idea if you have important business information exchanging back and forth with one another. Gmail’s slow but steady approach into becoming a media user’s online hub is good for them as well as media users.

Small businesses can definitely hop onto the bandwagon of google products as a way to consistently manage their online interactions with clients. Google’s ‘cloud computing’ approach with Gmail and Android phones allows for its services to be accessed from any computer or phone. There is no need for a business owner on the go to feel lost without their laptop or phone. What comes onto an Android phone can be accessed outside of the phone including contacts, gmail, calendar, text messages at the least. Using Gmail’s products allows one to not feel lost without your laptop or phone at hand. For all you android phone owners, give the Gmail hub a try for your business communications.

Editor’s note: For those who have (and all should) their own domain names, so instead of [email protected] you have [email protected] – Google Apps is great. At $50 per year, you could all the features (and more) of Gmail but you have your own domain name and can more easily collaborate with colleagues in your business who also have accounts in your Google Apps account.

