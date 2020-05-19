PRESENTING: A real estate investor who was able to retire at the age of 37 breaks down how he makes $15,000 a month in passive income

Education Images / Contributor/ Getty Images

On a recent episode of the podcast “The Side Hustle Show,” hosted by Nick Loper, real estate investor Dustin Heiner explained how he was able to retire at the age of 37 by investing in rental properties.

What started out as a side gig back in 2006 transformed into Heiner’s full-time line of work by 2016. Now he earns roughly $US15,000 a month in passive income.

On the podcast, Heiner laid out how he was able to build up the passive income he earns each month, and the steps he suggests every investor takes before buying a property.

