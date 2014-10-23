Ask For An Odd Number, And 11 More Tips For Getting The Salary You Want

Negotiating your salary can be awkward and challenging — and actually getting the pay you want often seems impossible.

But it isn’t.

“A job interview can be stressful, especially when it comes time to talk about money,” says etiquette expert and author Jacqueline Whitmore. “However, you can get what you want and deserve — most job seekers just aren’t sure when and how to ask for it.”

To master the delicate dance that is a salary negotiation, you need to be able to push without offending the hiring manager or undercutting yourself.

To get a sense of how the pros do it, we reached out to four experts who reveal their secrets.

Know the market. Find out how much others in your industry or job position are making, says Whitmore. 'Use this data to request a certain sum. Arm yourself with enough information so you aren't tempted to accept the first offer.'

