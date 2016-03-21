President Obama is making a historic trip to Cuba -- here's what every American should know before booking a flight themselves

President Obama left Andrews Air Force Base on Sunday for a historic three-day trip to Cuba — the first visit by an American president since Calvin Coolidge in 1928.

Over the summer, Business Insider sent three reporters to Havana, Cuba, to see what it’s like to visit the country as tourists. While we had a great time, there are a handful of issues that American tourists should seriously consider before booking a flight.

We’ll have lots of stories about our adventures on the island, which you’ll be able to find here.

Produced by Graham Flanagan. Camera by Joe Avella, Tyler Greenfield and Amanda Macias.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.